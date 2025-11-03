Kent State Golden Flashes open season at home against the Troy Trojans

The Kent State Golden Flashes host the Troy Trojans in the season opener
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Troy Trojans at Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Troy for the season opener.

Kent State finished 24-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

Troy finished 9-6 on the road and 23-11 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 73.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

