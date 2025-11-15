Kent State Golden Flashes face the Cleveland State Vikings

The Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Cleveland State Vikings at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
Cleveland State Vikings (1-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -8.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Cleveland State in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Kent State went 24-12 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Flashes shot 43.6% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland State went 23-13 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Vikings averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.4% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

