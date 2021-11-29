Kent State goes up against Point Park

SENIOR STUDS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Sincere Carry, Malique Jacobs, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all Golden Flashes points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carry has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.