Kent State faces Eastern Michigan after Sullinger's 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Eastern Michigan after Jalen Sullinger scored 23 points in Kent State's 85-71 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Flashes are 4-5 against MAC opponents. Kent State is second in the MAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 2.5.

Eastern Michigan averages 73.3 points, 8.2 more per game than the 65.1 Kent State gives up. Kent State's 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

The Eagles and Golden Flashes meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da'Sean Nelson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Christian Henry is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

VonCameron Davis is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.