Kent State faces Akron following Davis' 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Akron after VonCameron Davis scored 24 points in Kent State's 75-57 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-3 in home games. Kent State is ninth in the MAC with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Cli'Ron Hornbeak averaging 7.0.

The Zips are 8-0 against MAC opponents. Akron is the MAC leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 4.7.

Kent State averages 70.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 73.0 Akron gives up. Akron averages 19.8 more points per game (84.0) than Kent State gives up (64.2).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cian Medley is averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Flashes. Davis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Okonkwo is averaging 7.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Zips. Seth Wilson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.