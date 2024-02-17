Kent State earns 85-47 victory over Northern Illinois

VonCameron Davis and Jalen Sullinger scored 17 points apiece to help Kent State defeat Northern Illinois 85-47
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (AP) — VonCameron Davis and Jalen Sullinger scored 17 points apiece to help Kent State defeat Northern Illinois 85-47 on Saturday.

Davis had five rebounds for the Golden Flashes (13-12, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Sullinger made three 3-pointers to go with seven assists and two steals. Reggie Bass finished with 16 points.

Ethan Butler scored 17 points for the Huskies (9-16, 3-9). Northern Illinois also got 14 points from David Coit.

Kent State shot 56% (33 of 59) from the floor and made 10 3-pointers. Northern Illinois shot 35% (16 of 46).

