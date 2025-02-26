Kent State earns 105-65 win against Toledo

Sam Lewis finished with 17 points and three steals for the Rockets (16-12, 9-6). Sonny Wilson added 13 points for Toledo. Javan Simmons also had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Kent State took the lead with 14:51 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 54-30 at halftime, with Barnett racking up 16 points. Kent State extended its lead to 85-48, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Sumlin scored a team-high 17 points in the second half.

Up next for Kent State is a Friday matchup with Akron on the road. Toledo visits Buffalo on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.