Kent State defeats Bowling Green 79-69

news
48 minutes ago
Led by Malique Jacobs' 19 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 79-69 on Saturday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Malique Jacobs' 19 points helped Kent State defeat Bowling Green 79-69 on Saturday night.

Jacobs had six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (23-6, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry scored 18 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Sullinger recorded 14 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Chandler Turner finished with 11 points for the Falcons (10-19, 4-12). Samari Curtis added 11 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Kaden Metheny finished with 10 points. The loss is the ninth straight for the Falcons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

