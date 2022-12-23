springfield-news-sun logo
Kent State beats UTEP 47-46

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Led by Sincere Carry's 15 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the UTEP Miners 47-46 at the Sun Bowl Invitational

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Sincere Carry's 15 points helped Kent State defeat UTEP 47-46 Thursday night at the Sun Bowl Invitational.

Carry also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Flashes (10-3). Miryne Thomas scored eight points and added three steals. VonCameron Davis recorded six points and went 3 of 7 from the field.

The Miners (8-4) were led in scoring by Tae Hardy, who finished with 11 points. UTEP also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Shamar Givance. Otis Frazier III also had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

