Kent State beats rival Akron 77-73 in gritty MAC semifinal

The Golden Flashes didn't score a field goal over the final 8:30, getting their final 13 points on free throws.

It was the third meeting this season between the neighboring Northeast Ohio schools, whose campuses are just 11 miles apart. Kent State beat Akron 89-83 in overtime last week to close the regular season.

There was the customary intensity between players on the floor and the trash talk amongst fans carried into the hallways inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Akron beat Kent State in last year's final after four Golden Flashes players were suspended for posting a profane video on social media following their semifinal win.

Sullinger dropped a 3-pointer and Kent State ripped off 10 straight points in the first half to open a 34-19 lead over the Zips, who were reeling.

But Akron responded by going inside to Freeman, who scored six points in a 13-0 tear that helped the Zips get within 38-34 at halftime.

Freeman finished the first half with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25