Kelly-to-Magwood touchdown caps Ball State's rally in 20-14 win over Ohio

The defending MAC champion Bobcats (3-3, 1-1) took a 14-0 halftime lead on a short run by Duncan Bruce and a 23-yard pass from Parker Navarro to Rodney Harris II.

In the third quarter, Ball State got a 13-yard touchdown run from Kelly and a 22-yard field goal from Carson Holmer to get within 14-10 heading to the fourth quarter.

Midway through the fourth, a Ball State punt pinned the Bobcats deep in their own territory. On a third-down play, Navarro fumbled a shotgun snap in the end zone and Bobcats running back Sieh Bangura recovered it for a Ball State safety.

On the second possession after the safety, Kelly drove the Cardinals 70 yards in nine plays, capped by the touchdown throw to Magwood with 57 seconds left. Ohio drove to the Ball State 32 on the final drive before time ran out.

Kelly threw for 185 yards on 17-for-33 passing and added 96 yards rushing to lead Ball State's 172-yard total on the ground. Magwood caught four passes for 92 yards.

Navarro threw for 188 yards and led the Bobcats with 77 yards rushing. He, Bruce and Bangura combined for all of Ohio's 168 rushing yards.

