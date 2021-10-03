springfield-news-sun logo
Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
The Pirates are expected to send Mitch Keller to the mound Sunday and the Reds will give Reiver Sanmartin the start

Cincinnati Reds (82-79, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (1-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-11, 6.27 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +140, Reds -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will square off on Sunday.

The Pirates are 37-43 on their home turf. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .381.

The Reds have gone 38-42 away from home. Cincinnati has slugged .430 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-6. Nick Mears earned his first victory and Reynolds went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Tony Santillan registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 24 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 35 home runs and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Luis Oviedo: (shoulder), Connor Overton: (shoulder), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Tanner Anderson: (foot), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (undisclosed).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot), Kyle Farmer: (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

