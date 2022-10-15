Keith's TD, rugged defense lift Bowling Green over Miami

Keith's 19-yard run with 11:31 remaining gave the Falcons their first lead since the second quarter as they capitalized on a short Miami punt, driving 55 yards in six plays.

Trailing 13-7 in the fourth quarter the Falcons (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) reached the red zone on three consecutive possessions, making a field goal, missing a field goal and finally taking the lead on Keith's touchdown run. Bowling Green's defense then forced a three-and-out and a turnover on downs on Miami's two remaining possessions.