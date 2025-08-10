Kayfus hits 1st major league homer, Guardians beat White Sox 3-1 for 5th straight win

Kayfus, who had a three-run double in a 9-5 victory Friday night, has seven hits in his first 23 at-bats, four for extra bases.

Steven Kwan led off the game with a double and scored on Kyle Manzardo's single for Cleveland's other run.

Joey Cantillo (3-2) went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three. Cade Smith got his fifth save with a perfect ninth.

Chicago's Michael A. Taylor hit eighth homer this season and third in the last four games to tie it in second. He had two of Chicago's four hits.

Sean Burke (4-9) started and pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Key moment

Kafus' first homer made him first Cleveland player with four extra-base hits, including a home run, in his first seven MLB games since current teammate Carlos Santana in 2010.

Key stat

The Guardians are six games over .500 (61-55) for the first time since June 4 (33-27).

Up next

The three-game series concludes Sunday with Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.72) facing Davis Martin (3-9, 4.11).

