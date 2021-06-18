Kaulig Racing buys 2 charters to move to Cup Series in 2022

Spire said it would continue to field the No. 7 next season with Corey LaJoie as a chartered entry.

“We remain committed to NASCAR and the Cup Series and we will continue to look for opportunities to grow and compete in the future,” Spire said.

Haley has driven Cup races for Spire and gave the team its only victory in a rain-shortened July race at Daytona in 2019. But he's full-time Xfinity for Kaulig and the team's longest-running full-time driver.

Allmendinger was lured out of semi-retirement by Kaulig and team president Chris Rice, who persuaded Allmendinger to help them grow the organization that first entered NASCAR in 2014 when Matt Kaulig put his company, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, on a Cup car as the primary partner.

Kaulig had his own team by 2016 and has been pushing toward a move to Cup since.

Haley and Allmendinger each joined the team in 2019. Allmendinger has five wins, 16 top fives and 19 top-10 finishes and won at Kaulig‘s home track of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this month. He heads into Saturday's race at Nashville Superspeedway ranked second in the standings.

“Over the past three years, I have fallen in love with this team and have enjoyed every aspect of trying to help the organization grow,” said Allmendinger. “To know that I will continue to be a part of it moving forward and that this will most-likely be the last NASCAR team I drive for, is truly special."

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports