Karaban leads No. 4 UConn against Xavier after 21-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn plays Xavier after Alex Karaban scored 21 points in UConn's 72-54 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers are 7-2 on their home court. Xavier averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Filip Borovicanin with 4.2.

The Huskies are 2-0 in conference play. UConn ranks seventh in the Big East with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Karaban averaging 5.3.

Xavier makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). UConn averages 78.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the 73.9 Xavier allows.

The Musketeers and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Borovicanin is averaging 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Tre Carroll is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is averaging 15.4 points for the Huskies. Karaban is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.