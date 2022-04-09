Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals batted .249 as a team in the 2021 season with a .702 OPS.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.