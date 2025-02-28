Kalkbrenner leads Creighton against Xavier after 25-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Xavier after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 25 points in Creighton's 75-65 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers have gone 13-2 at home. Xavier is third in the Big East scoring 77.1 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are 13-4 in Big East play. Creighton scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Xavier's average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Freemantle is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Steven Ashworth averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Kalkbrenner is averaging 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.