Justin Verlander returns from injured list to start for Giants

The San Francisco Giants got Justin Verlander back after the right-hander was sidelined by right pectoral soreness
FILE - San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander throws during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, on May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

7 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants got Justin Verlander back on Wednesday night after the right-hander was sidelined by right pectoral soreness.

The 42-year-old Verlander was slated to start against Cleveland in his first big league outing in a month. The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner is looking for his first win in his 11th start with the Giants.

Verlander was activated from the 15-day injured list, and catcher Patrick Bailey was reinstated from the 10-day IL. Right-hander Tristan Beck and catcher Logan Porter were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The 26-year-old Bailey is coming back from a strained neck.

Verlander finalized a $15 million, one-year contract with San Francisco in January. Hurt by poor run support, he went 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA in his first 10 starts with his new team.

The nine-time All-Star could be helped by the addition of Rafael Devers, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Boston on Sunday.

Verlander's 24 career victories against Cleveland match his most against any team.

