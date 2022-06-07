springfield-news-sun logo
X

Justices decline to take up ex-campus bookstore worker case

news
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear a fired college bookstore employee’s employment case for lack of jurisdiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to take up a fired college bookstore employee's battle for his job, appearing to end the Ohioan's yearslong saga.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor signed the single-sentence entry declining Andre Brady's appeal without elaboration.

Brady had turned to the high court after a lower court determined in February that it lacked the jurisdiction to review core legal claims surrounding the elimination of his union job as a sales manager at the Youngstown State University bookstore.

Brady lost his job of 19 years in 2016, as his employer and other public universities were being pressured by then-Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich to reduce costs and pass the savings along to students. Brady has been fighting the layoff ever since.

His lawyer told the appellate court during oral arguments in August that his client only wanted the opportunity to make his case that Youngstown State lacked legitimate "reasons of economy" when it closed its bookstore. Lacking verifiable economic reasons violated his union contract, Brady argued.

But both the appellate and high courts have now ended their involvement on technical grounds, so that Brady never had a chance to make his case.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Springfield man with dementia
4
Health webinar, senior resource fair among events in Clark, Champaign...
5
Clark County students to learn about STEM careers during summer camp
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top