Justices decline to take up ex-campus bookstore worker case

Brady lost his job of 19 years in 2016, as his employer and other public universities were being pressured by then-Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich to reduce costs and pass the savings along to students. Brady has been fighting the layoff ever since.

His lawyer told the appellate court during oral arguments in August that his client only wanted the opportunity to make his case that Youngstown State lacked legitimate "reasons of economy" when it closed its bookstore. Lacking verifiable economic reasons violated his union contract, Brady argued.