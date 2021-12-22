Hamburger icon
Jury sides with police in Ohio improper use of force trial

news
1 hour ago
A jury has rejected allegations of improper use of police force alleged by a man arrested more than four years ago in an incident captured on video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Wednesday rejected civil rights violations allegations by a man who accused officers in Ohio's capital city of using improper force when they arrested him more than four years ago.

Lawyers for Timothy Davis said Columbus police officers verbally abused, punched, and kicked Davis as well as pulled his hair out and stripped him naked from the waist down during the September 2017 arrest.

A lawsuit also accused officers of trying to block bystanders from filming the arrest.

The city denied the allegations, saying police acted properly when they arrested Davis on several warrants for violent crimes including assaulting an officer. The city also denied officers tried to block filming the arrest.

The jury issued a verdict denying all claims against nine officers and the city of Columbus.

The city has acknowledged that remarks by an officer at the scene were “inappropriate” but said the officer wasn’t involved in taking Davis into custody.

“I’m going to choke the life out of you,” the officer said at one point, referring to how he would have handled the arrest.

Messages were left Wednesday with the city and Davis' attorney seeking comment.

