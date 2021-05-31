Jury selection slated in UPMC suit over Altoona acquisition

UPMC says in the lawsuit against CBIZ Inc. that it wouldn't have acquired Altoona Regional Health System in 2013 had it known the hospital's full liability, The (Altoona) Mirror reported. The lawsuit says the liability was $123 million more than what was stated in pension documents.

UPMC is seeking $142 million in damages, plus punitive damages, in the legal action naming CBIZ and its now-retired, Maryland-based actuary.