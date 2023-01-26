Jury rejects lawsuit filed by family of teen killed by cop

Jurors reached their verdict Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by Tyre King's grandmother. It challenged the police account of the shooting, alleging that the 13-year-old's death resulted from excessive force, racial discrimination and a failure by the police department to properly investigate and discipline officers for racially motivated or unconstitutional behavior.

Columbus officer Bryan Mason shot King in the head and torso on Sept. 14, 2016, as the teen ran from police and after King reached for what police discovered was a BB gun in his waistband, authorities have said. The gun, found at the scene, was designed to look like a real firearm and equipped with a laser sight.