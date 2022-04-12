Jury deliberations underway in Ohio doctor's murder trial

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook told jurors they can also consider lesser charges of attempted murder, and denied a last-minute motion to declare a mistrial. Husel's attorneys unsuccessfully argued that prosecutors improperly tried to shift the burden to the defense by commenting about why certain testimony didn't occur.

The prosecution and defense both rested last month after a weekslong trial that began Feb. 22. Jurors seated for the trial heard from 53 prosecution witnesses, including medical experts, Mount Carmel employees, investigators, and family members of all 14 patients.