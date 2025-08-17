Jurickson Profar's go-ahead 2-run shot helps Braves rally past Guardians 5-4 for 3-game sweep

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Atlanta Braves won their season-best fifth straight game, rallying past the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

With one out in the sixth, Profar pulled a 3-2 slider from Nic Enright (2-1) over the wall in right field to put the Braves ahead. Atlanta trailed 4-1 after four innings.