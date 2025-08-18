Julian Sayin named Ohio State's starting quarterback for season opener against Texas

"It was a close competition. I think both guys we all feel confident can win a game for us. I feel like our guys are confident with both quarterbacks, I feel like we are going to need both quarterbacks,” Day said. “Lincoln did a lot of great things, but we're going to name Julian the starter, give him the majority of the reps with the ones and go prepare to beat Texas.”

Sayin is listed as a sophomore but has four years of eligibility remaining. He originally committed to Alabama as the top-rated quarterback in the Class of 2024 and was taking classes when Nick Saban retired. Sayin then entered the transfer portal last spring and came to Ohio State. He played in four games last season, including the College Football Playoff first-round game against Tennessee, and he was 5 for 12 for 84 yards and one touchdown while taking 27 snaps.

“I think earning trust is just all about consistency, who are you day in and day out, and are you making the routine plays routinely. Are you someone who the offense can count on and who your teammates can count on consistently?” Sayin said on Aug. 5 about his approach.

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline also pointed out Sayin's consistency, along with limited turnovers and emergence as a leader, in his body of work.

“The command and earning the respect of your peers. Ultimately, the locker room always knows,” Hartline said.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian tried to recruit Sayin and said after Monday’s announcement that he had a ton of respect for him.

“We recruited him hard here. He was a very gifted passer, really good player. Came to camp with us, I think, two years in a row. So we got a lot of familiarity with him," Sarkisian said. "Very good player, elite passer, very good arm talent, very quick release, really accurate guy. Obviously, he’s got great weapons around him, so he’s the type of guy that can utilize those weapons in a good system. So, it poses a heck of a challenge.”

Sayin won't be the most-hyped quarterback in the opener. That goes to Texas' Arch Manning, who is considered an early Heisman Trophy contender.

