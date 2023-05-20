Judge's 4th hit puts Yanks ahead in 7-4 win over Reds after Hicks cut

Clay Holmes (2-2) allowed a walk in a scoreless ninth, and Ryan Weber pitched the 10th to give the Yankees seven pitchers with saves, the most of any big league team.

After the final out, Yankees manager Aaron Boone exchanged a handshake with banned Reds great Pete Rose, who watched the game from a first-row seat.

New York (28-20) has won five of six and 10 of 13, improving to a season-high eight games over .500.

Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for Allen, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. The 33-year-old Hicks was batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. His $70 million, seven-year contract is guaranteed through 2025.

Luke Maile homered for the Reds (19-26), who have lost five of six.

The game drew 41,374 fans, Cincinnati’s second-largest home crowd and the team’s second sellout this season. Many of them raucously cheered for the Yankees.

Run-scoring singles by Jake Fraley in the first and Spencer Steer in the third and Luke Maile's two-run homer in the fourth built a 4-1 lead against rookie Jhony Brito.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rondón (left elbow strain, back stiffness) played catch at up to 120 feet before Saturday’s game before catching a flight to New York, where he’ll rejoin the team after it returns from the currenttrip.

Reds: OF Henry Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain. OF Will Benson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville … A magnetic resonance imaging test revealed that RHP Derek Law has a flexor mass strain in his right elbow, manager David Bell said.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Luis Severino is scheduled to make his 2023 debut against Reds RHP Hunter Greene (0-3) on Sunday morning after recovering from a strained right lat muscle that had sidelined him since spring training.

