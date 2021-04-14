Judge, wife sentenced to 2-year terms in hit-run crash

Jason Warner, who serves as a Marion County Common Pleas judge, and Julia Warner were convicted last month of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a fourth-degree felony, and complicity to evidence-tampering, a third-degree felony. Julia Warner, the driver, was also convicted of misdemeanor negligent assault.

The charges stemmed from a crash in Marion last June. Authorities have said Julia Warner failed to yield while turning and collided with another vehicle, which then hit a utility pole. The couple fled the scene in their vehicle moments later, and Julia Warner reported the crash about nine hours later, authorities said.