Judge: Shooting suit can continue against officer, not city

The ruling Tuesday came months after attorneys for Columbus officer Bryan Mason sought dismissal of the suit, arguing that their client used reasonable force and that race wasn't a factor in the 2016 shooting of 13-year-old Tyre King.

The lawsuit filed by Tyre's grandmother in 2018 challenges the police account, alleging that his death resulted from excessive force, racial discrimination and alleged failure by the police department to properly investigate and discipline officers for racially motivated or unconstitutional behavior.