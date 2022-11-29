Judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters

Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty last month to a single felony count of telecommunications fraud each in the calls that told people they could be arrested or forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.

Cleveland.com reports that Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula also fined each $2,500 and placed them on two years' probation. He ordered them to spend six months of that period on home confinement beginning at 8 p.m. each day.