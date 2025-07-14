Judge finds probable cause in Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins' battery and domestic violence case

A Broward County judge has found probable cause for the arrest of Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
56 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Broward County judge has found probable cause after Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested Saturday night in Florida on a charge of battery and domestic violence.

Judkins was released on Sunday after he posted $2,500 bond. The judge ordered Judkins not to be in contact with the alleged victim and no access to firearms. The charge is a misdemeanor.

According to court records, Judkins was arrested on Saturday by Fort Lauderdale police after a report of “delayed battery.” The alleged incident took place on July 7 in a car after leaving Fort Lauderdale Airport.

The alleged victim stayed with Judkins in Fort Lauderdale for five days and celebrated her birthday before making the report.

David Weinstein, Judkins' attorney, told the judge during the hearing that "I think the state's overstating the facts. It's alleged that there's an incident that occurred."

“It appears from her own statements she was encouraged to take advantage of my client and that's why she made the after the fact report,” Weinstein added.

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the incident and gathering more information. Judkins could also be subject to league discipline under the personal conduct policy.

The 21-year-old Judkins was the 36th overall pick in the April draft after rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns at Ohio State last season.

The Browns drafted Judkins in the hopes that he could become the team’s lead running back after Nick Chubb signed with the Houston Texans. Cleveland also drafted Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Judkins is the only member of the Browns’ seven-player draft class who has not signed his rookie contract. Cleveland’s rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Friday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball during NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

