Judge finds Ohio pastor guilty of violating fire code while church operated as a temporary shelter

Bryan Municipal Court Judge Kent North's decision is another step in a legal battle that began in late 2023 between the church and the city over the legality of itoperating as a temporary shelter for homeless people and others.

“No pastor in America, including Pastor Avell, should ever be found guilty for just trying to help other people and provide them temporary shelter,” Jeremy Dys, an attorney representing Avell, told The Associated Press. “Only a seasoned government official would think it is a safer idea to put people in subzero temperatures on the street than allow them to find warmth inside of a church.”

The temperature in Bryan was in the single digits Tuesday as the Northern Plains up to the tip of Maine endured dangerously cold weather.

Judge North stayed the sentence, allowing Dys to appeal, and the attorney confirmed he plans to do so.

Last year police filed 18 criminal charges against Avell over allegations that the rented church building next to a separate homeless shelter along Main Street was in violation of the zoning ordinance, lacked proper kitchen and laundry facilities, and had unsafe exits and inadequate ventilation.

In response the church filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the city has “used law enforcement officials to needlessly harass and humiliate the church and its congregants" and was threatening additional actions to shut down the church.

A statement on the city’s website said the decision does not prevent Dad’s Place from operating as a church but the residential operations must stop until proper building and fire code applications are filed and approved.

“This has been about fire code compliance for public safety,” Bryan Fire Department Chief Douglas Pool said. “It’s never been about anything as far as religion, and we are appreciative of the court’s findings today to again show that we are trying to protect the public by enforcement of the fire code.”