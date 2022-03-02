Judge blocks Ohio abortion rules that clinics call harmful

The latest bill, signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in December, adds restrictions that say qualifying doctors may not work for or be affiliated with a medical school or osteopathic medical school at a public college or university, including as a professor or instructor. That's the part that threatens the two clinics in southwest Ohio.

Amy Gilbert, staff attorney for the ACLU of Ohio, has called that “piling yet another medically unnecessary, arbitrary and onerous requirement on abortion facilities in an attempt to put abortion out of reach for Ohioans.”

Both Women’s Med in Dayton and Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio in suburban Cincinnati operate under state variances that include partnerships with several doctors. Some are affiliated with medical schools at public universities.

Planned Parenthood has described the law as another in a series of TRAP laws, or “targeted restrictions on abortion providers,” aimed to eventually make abortion unavailable. Abortions remain constitutionally protected for now.

The bill was sponsored by Republican state Sens. Terry Johnson, a retired doctor, and Steve Huffman, a practicing physician. Huffman has called the bill “another step in our continued commitment to uphold the sanctity of human life.”

Ohio Right to Life, the state’s oldest and largest anti-abortion group, calls the new law “anti-infanticide.”

The U.S. Supreme Court currently has before it an abortion case from Mississippi, in which the court's conservative majority signaled in December they might limit abortion rights and could even overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the landmark cases declaring a nationwide right to an abortion. If that happens, each state would determine abortion rights for its residents.