Josh Bell homers twice, drives in three as Diamondbacks beat Guardians 5-3 to sweep doubleheader

“Where do I start? There were so many guys who came through for us,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I was especially happy for Eduardo because it’s been a long runway for him. He likes pitching here, which is why we targeted this series.”

Rodriguez, who joined Arizona on a four-year contract in December, had been sidelined with a left shoulder strain. He gave up three runs and is 7-0 with a 2.51 ERA in nine career starts against Cleveland.

Justin Martinez loaded the bases in the ninth before striking out Lane Thomas to end the game, earning his second save of the series and his career. The Diamondbacks are 24-9 since June 29.

“I feel great, everything went very well,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve missed 70% of the season, but the fun part is being able to come right in and help the team win important games.”

Catcher Adrian Del Castillo made his major league debut — doubling in a run in his initial plate appearance — and Randal Grichuk had a solo homer for Arizona.

“Honestly, I blacked out when I got to second base,” Del Castillo said. “It was everything I’ve dreamed of.”

The Guardians extended their longest losing streak of the season to five, but lead the American League Central by 3 1/2 games over Minnesota. Their 35-20 home record remains the best in baseball.

José Ramírez and David Fry both homered for Cleveland, with Ramírez hitting his 30th. Carlos Carrasco (3-10) allowed four runs and both Bell blasts in 4 1/3 innings for the loss.

“He’s hot, but those two pitches that I threw to him, he just went and got it,” Carrasco said.

In the opener, Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt (6-6) retired the first 12 batters and worked 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball. Ben Lively (10-7) gave up four runs in five innings, including home runs to Perdomo and Carroll.

“The results of these last five days, we don’t like, but it’s Aug. 7, and we’re going through it for the first time,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “And it’s not the way we’re playing, it’s the results.”

Carroll also saved a run by throwing out Daniel Schneemann at the plate for a double play. He caught Bo Naylor's fly ball near the foul line in right and fired a laser to Jose Herrera, who made a sweeping tag.

Thanks to multiple rainouts, Cleveland is playing consecutive doubleheaders. The Guardians and the Twins have a twin-bill Friday at Target Field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (right shoulder strain) pitched four innings and gave up three runs Tuesday in his first rehab appearance for Single-A Hillsboro.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (right shoulder tightness) is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at Minnesota. The staff ace has not pitched since July 29.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Lovullo has not announced his starting pitchers for a three-game home series against Philadelphia that begins Thursday. The Phillies also have yet to establish their rotation.

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb will make his first start since undergoing left hip surgery in the offseason Friday. The Twins will use RHP Bailey Ober (11-5, 3.69 ERA) and RHP Louie Varland (0-4, 6.58).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

