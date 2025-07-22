Josh Bell and Daylen Lile lead Nationals in 10-8 win over Reds

The Washington Nationals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Monday, marking their highest scoring game since July 3
Washington Nationals' Josh Bell (19) celebrates after his solo home run with Nathaniel Lowe, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals' Josh Bell (19) celebrates after his solo home run with Nathaniel Lowe, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
news
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell homered and doubled, Daylen Lile hit a three-run triple and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Monday night with their biggest offensive output since July 3.

They have won three of their last 13 games.

Lile cleared the bases in a four-run first and Bell hit a second-deck solo homer, his 12th, in a three-run third to lead 7-0.

The Nationals collected 15 hits, six for extra-bases including James Wood with two doubles. Brady House and Jacob Young had three hits each.

The Reds strung together four straight RBI singles in a five-run fourth inning, knocking out Nationals starter Jake Irvin. Andrew Chafin (1-0), the fourth of seven Nationals pitchers, got the win with a hitless six inning.

Reds starter Brady Singer (7-8) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on five hits and two walks. Six Reds relievers added six more walks and 10 hits.

Noelvi Marte and Gavin Lux had two hits and two RBIs each for the Reds.

Key moment

The first five Nationals reached base in the opening inning before Lile hit his bases-clearing triple into the right-field corner.

Key stat

The Reds had not allowed more than four runs in each of their previous eight games (17 runs total) but a four-run first then a three-run third by Washington erased that streak.

Up next

Reds RHP Chase Burns (0-1, 6.19) will face Nationals RHP Brad Lord (2-5, 3.46) on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Washington Nationals' Daylen Lile hits a triple off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer which scored James Wood, Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe during the first inning of a baseball game in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals' Josh Bell, right, avoids a tag by Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, left, and slides into second base on a double hit off pitcher Brady Singer during the first inning of a baseball game in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Chafin throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte, right, throws to first base for an out on a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe off Reds pitcher Sam Moll during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Ohio House overrides DeWine veto on property tax levies, tables other...
2
Archbishop of Cincinnati leads Mass for Haitian, Hispanic immigrants in...
3
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Clark County
4
Best of Springfield 2025: Voting begins today! Cast your ballot here
5
Advocates urge action against gun violence in Springfield