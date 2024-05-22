Joseph Mershon drives in four runs and Ohio State upsets Nebraska 15-2 at Big Ten Tournament

The Buckeyes added four runs in the fifth on three bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded fielder's choice.

Beidelschies pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out eight and walked one. He gave up a solo home run to Josh Caron in the fourth inning. Chase Herrell and Zach Brown finished, allowing two hits and one run.

Jackson Brockett took the loss, throwing three innings and allowing the first three runs, but Caleb Clark was charged with all eight runs in the fourth and retired only two batters.

Second-seeded Nebraska (34-20) will face No. 6 Purdue in a loser-out game on Wednesday.

Ohio State (29-24) will face No. 3 Indiana on Thursday in the winner's bracket of the modified double-elimination tournament.

