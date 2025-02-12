Joseph leads Providence against Xavier after 26-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Xavier after Bensley Joseph scored 26 points in Providence's 82-81 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 9-3 in home games. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 2.4.

The Musketeers are 6-7 against conference opponents. Xavier averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Providence is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 6.2 more points per game (76.5) than Providence allows (70.3).

The Friars and Musketeers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Friars. Joseph is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.