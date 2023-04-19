José Ramírez's home run leads Guardians past Tigers 3-2

The Tigers put runners on the corners inn the sixth, but Kerry Carpenter's liner up the middle hit Quantrill in the lower body. He threw Carpenter out from his knees and while his leg initially buckled under when he tried to stand, he eventually walked off the field under his own power.

Spencer Torkelson homered to make it 3-1 in the seventh, and Zach McKinstry's pinch-hit homer pulled Detroit within a run in the eighth.

Carpenter and Akil Baddoo led off the ninth with singles, but Clase retired the next three hitters to end the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Cleveland recalled rookie SS Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus and optioned SP Hunter Gaddis to the same team.

Tigers: SP Matt Manning (foot) is expected to miss at least six more weeks.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Off on Thursday before opening a three-game home series with the Miami Marlins on Friday. Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92) is scheduled to start for Cleveland in the opener against Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38).

Tigers: Off on Thursday before traveling to Baltimore for a weekend series against the Orioles. Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 13.50) will try to improve Detroit's 1-8 record against the AL East, while the Orioles have not named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP