José Ramírez gets key hit to help the Guardians beat the Red Sox 10-7 in 11 innings

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win, surrendering a tying sacrifice fly to Connor Wong. Scott Barlow got three outs for his first save of the season, striking out two.

Gabriel Arias had two hits and two RBIs for the Guardians, who earned their third consecutive victory. Steven Kwan had three hits and scored twice, and Tyler Freeman homered.

Wong hit a two-run homer for Boston, which trailed 5-1 after five innings. Enmanuel Valdez and Triston Casas also went deep.

Rafael Devers capped Boston's five-run sixth with a two-run double, lifting the Red Sox to a 6-5 lead.

But Cleveland tied it up on Andrés Giménez's RBI single against Kenley Jansen in the ninth. It was Jansen's first blown save of the season.

Arias put the Guardians in front again when he singled in Rocchio in the 10th. But Wong responded for the Red Sox in the bottom half.

Right-hander Tanner Bibee started for Cleveland and went five innings, giving up one run on Valdez’s homer with two outs in the fourth. Bibee allowed five hits and walked two.

Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock was charged with two runs and three hits in four innings. He departed because of left oblique tightness.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said OF Tyler O’Neill cleared the concussion protocol and could return to the lineup on Thursday. O’Neill left Monday’s game against Cleveland after a collision with Devers, suffering a cut on his forehead that required eight stitches to close. ... INF Vaughn Grissom, out all season with a left hamstring strain, continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, going 1 for 3 while serving as the designated hitter. ... INF/OF Rob Refsnyder, out all season with a left toe fracture, continued his rehab assignment with Worcester, hitting a home run and playing first base. ... Devers left before the eighth with left knee discomfort.

UP NEXT

The Guardians and Red Sox play the third of their four-game set on Wednesday. After being sidelined by a viral illness, RHP Ben Lively will make his 2024 debut for Cleveland. RHP Tanner Houck (2-1, 2.04 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.

