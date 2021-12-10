Jones, Xavier host Cincy

SAVVY SENIORS: Xavier's Nate Johnson, Paul Scruggs and Adam Kunkel have collectively scored 44 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Musketeers scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 26.2 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bearcats are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.