Jones scores 20, No. 19 Xavier beats Butler 78-66

The Bulldogs opened 4 for 17 and were 1 for 7 from 3-point range in the half.

Butler roared back in the second half, outscoring the Musketeers 23-11 after halftime.

Jalen Thomas' 3-pointer and Taylor's steal and dunk capped a 7-0 run giving Butler its first lead of the game, 50-48 with 11:50 left.

But the fouls started to mount for the Bulldogs, and the Musketeers responded with a 21-6 run to regain control.

Thomas and Simas Lukosius each had four fouls for Butler by the 8:44 mark of the second half, and starting center Manny Bates didn't play in the second half.

Kunkel’s 3-pointer put Xavier ahead by 11 with 5:23 left.

Kunkel, a transfer from Belmont, was in tears as he was honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. He played two seasons for the Musketeers.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs are 11-0 this season when they've shot 50% or better, including the first meeting with Xavier. Despite a hot start to the second half Saturday, the Bulldogs shot 45% for the game.

Xavier: Freemantle is still expected to return for the postseason, but hadn't returned to practice as of Friday.

UP NEXT

Butler: The Bulldogs will face St. John's in the Big East Tournament on Wednesday.

Xavier: The Musketeers have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament and have a first-round bye.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP