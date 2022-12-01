Jones' 16 lead Xavier past SE Louisiana 95-63

Jones also added seven assists for the Musketeers (5-3). Zach Freemantle added 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Souley Boum was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Lions (4-4) were led in scoring by Matthew Strange, who finished with 16 points. Boogie Anderson added 15 points and four steals for SE Louisiana. Roscoe Eastmond also had 11 points.