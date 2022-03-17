Jokic, Denver set for matchup against Cleveland

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 99-87 in their last meeting on Oct. 26. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jokic is averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: day to day (illness), JaMychal Green: day to day (wrist), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.