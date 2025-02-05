Johnson's 22 help Bowling Green down Northern Illinois 84-77

Quentin Jones finished with 19 points and five assists for the Huskies (5-17, 1-9). Northern Illinois also got 18 points and six rebounds from Quaran McPherson. James Dent Jr. also had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Bowling Green took the lead with 18:59 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 15 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Bowling Green hosts Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois hosts Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.