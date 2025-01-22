Johnson's 20 lead Akron over Buffalo 90-58

Ryan Sabol finished with 15 points for the Bulls (6-12, 1-5). Buffalo also got nine points from Anquan Boldin Jr.. Noah Batchelor also had eight points and two steals.

Akron took the lead less than 2 minutes into the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 40-25 at halftime, with Tavari Johnson racking up 15 points. Akron extended its lead to 61-33 during the second half, fueled by a 15-3 scoring run. Marvin Musiime-Kamali scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.