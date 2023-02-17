Johnson scores in 3rd period, Blue Jackets beat Jets 3-1

Columbus is still a distant last in the Metropolitan Division.

The Jets got on the board in the final seconds of the first period on a power play.

After a questionable hooking call on Columbus' Erik Gudbranson, Connor got a pass from Blake Wheeler and buried a shot from the right circle for his 25th of the season.

Laine tied the game on a power play 10 minutes into the second period when he shot over Rittich's far shoulder from the left circle.

Johnson got the tiebreaker with a shot from the left circle, then survived a 6-on-5 push by the Jets in the last two minutes.

Jets: At New Jersey on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: At Dallas on Saturday.

