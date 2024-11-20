Johnson puts up 24, Bowling Green knocks off Niagara 76-68

Olumide Adelodun finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (1-3). Jahari Williamson added 12 points and two steals for Niagara.

Johnson scored nine points in the first half and Bowling Green went into halftime trailing 37-33. Johnson scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.