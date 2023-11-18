Johnson puts up 20, Bellarmine downs Bowling Green 85-67

Led by Ben Johnson's 20 points, the Bellarmine Knights defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 85-67 on Friday night
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ben Johnson had 20 points in Bellarmine's 85-67 victory against Bowling Green on Friday night.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Knights (1-3). Billy Smith scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Alec Pfriem had 13 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Anthony McComb III led the Falcons (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Bowling Green also got 12 points from DaJion Humphrey. In addition, Rashaun Agee had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

