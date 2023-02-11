Johnson put back lifts Cleveland St past Robert Morris 57-55

Drew Lowder drove the lane as the clock wound down, but his shot caromed off and the initial put-back attempt carried long, but Johnson was there to put down the game winner.

Deshon Parker had 12 points and contributed six rebounds for the Vikings (15-11, 10-5 Horizon League). Tristan Enaruna scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Lowder shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.