Johnson leads Akron against Western Michigan after 20-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -17; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Western Michigan after Tavari Johnson scored 20 points in Akron's 80-65 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Zips are 12-0 in home games. Akron leads the MAC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 5.0.

The Broncos are 4-6 in MAC play. Western Michigan gives up 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Akron averages 83.7 points, 7.5 more per game than the 76.2 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Akron gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.6 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.